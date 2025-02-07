ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Marineland euthanizes seven-year-old beluga after medical struggles

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Published

Marineland says it has euthanized a seven-year-old beluga after a long battle with several different medical conditions.Visitors watch as beluga whales swim in a tank at Marineland amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















