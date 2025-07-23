ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man wanted for allegedly removing GPS ankle monitor after release

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

28-year-old Husam Daher is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly failing to comply (TPS photos).


















