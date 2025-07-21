ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man wanted by Toronto police after failing to follow release orders

By Joe Van Wonderen

Published

Abdullah Al Mamun is wanted for 12 counts of failing to comply with his release order. (Credit: Toronto Police Service)


















