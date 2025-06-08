ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man seriously injured in Brampton stabbing

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A man was seriously injured but is expected to survive following a stabbing near Main St. and Nelson St. before 1 p.m. in downtown Brampton.


















