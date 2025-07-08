ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man critically injured in Hwy. 407 crash has died, police say

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A serious crash has shut down part of Highway 407 in Brampton, Monday, July 7, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.