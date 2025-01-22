ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man charged in Walmart fire at Square One that caused over $10 million in damage

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Charges have been laid in connection to a large fire at the Walmart at Square One in Mississauga that caused over $10 million in damages.


















