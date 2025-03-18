ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man arrested, 3 other suspects wanted in Markham daytime robbery

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police say these four people allegedly robbed phones from a Markham store in November 2024. (York Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.