ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man, 35, charged for allegedly committing indecent act on Lakeshore West GO train

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Dhiraj Bhalla, 35, of Hamilton has been charged in an indecent act investigation. (Halton Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.