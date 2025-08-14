ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man, 24, charged in Hamilton crash that left mom, 10-year-old dead

By Codi Wilson

Published

A Hamilton Police vehicle is seen in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.