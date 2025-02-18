ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Numerous delays reported on subway system on Tuesday morning due to weather

By Chris Fox

Published

Crowds are shown outside Bloor-Yonge Station on Feb. 18 amid major subway delays. (Lynda Sydney)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.