Longtime CNE organizer’s fairground photos, taken over 35 years, now on display

Greg "Scooter" Korek began working with North American Midway Entertainment nearly 50 years ago. Now, the longtime Canadian National Exhibition organizer, ride specialist and hobbyist photographer is sharing some of his favourite captures of the fairgrounds spanning three decades. Some of Korek's photos are seen at the Withrow Common Gallery in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fatima Raza