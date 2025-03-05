ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

LIVE UPDATES: Flooding possible in Toronto with up to 25 mm of rain expected

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

The rain has started falling in Toronto and Environment Canada says flooding may follow the March 5, 2025 downpour.


















