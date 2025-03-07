ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Leafs nab centre Scott Laughton, defenceman Brandon Carlo ahead of NHL trade deadline

By The Canadian Press

Published

TSN BarDown's Eric Kirk reports on the moves that Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving made at the NHL trade deadline.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.