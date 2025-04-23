ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘It’s not meant to be a sad day’: Family of van attack victim help Toronto students launch kindness campaign

By Allison Hurst

Published

Students at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Toronto launch the 'Kind is Cool' campaign in honour of van attack victim Anne Marie D'Amico.


















