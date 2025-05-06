ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘In a much better position now’: Ford expresses optimism after Carney-Trump meeting

By Phil Tsekouras and Bryann Aguilar

Ont. Premier Doug Ford said it's 'very obvious' Trump likes Carney 'a lot more' than Trudeau, and that it's the first step into a productive relationship.


















