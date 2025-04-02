ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Iconic red canoe at downtown park destroyed in fire

By Cadeem Lalor

An iconic red canoe destroyed by fire is deemed as suspicious. CP24’s Steve Ryan reports from the scene.


















