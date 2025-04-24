ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘I would like to have them off my roof’: Ontario man might have to pay $20K to remove solar panels

By Pat Foran

An Ontario man installed solar panels onto his roof 12 years ago, and now wants them removed--though it may cost him $20,000 to do so.


















