ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘I can’t support someone hell bent on destroying our province': Ford tells CNN he remains prepared to rip up deal with Elon Musk

By Chris Fox

Published

Appearing on CNN, Premier Doug Ford says Ontario is the number customer to 17 U.S. states, and the tariffs 'don't make sense.'


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.