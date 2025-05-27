ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘I always feel very much at home there’: Julianne Moore gushes about Toronto

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Actor Julianne Moore attends the premiere of "Sirens" at the Plaza Hotel on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)


















