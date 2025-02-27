ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Here is how to use the CTV News Live Election map

By CP24.com Staff

Published

The CTV News LIVE results map for the Ontario election is shown.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.