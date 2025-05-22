ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA MVP

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) handles the ball in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)


















