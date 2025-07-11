ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ford says Carney has agreed to first ministers’ meeting amid Trump’s latest tariff threat

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

FILE: Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speaks to media prior the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.