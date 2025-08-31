Toronto

Ford government threatens to take control of real estate watchdog as realtors call for answers

By Jon Woodward

Updated

Published

Realtors across Ontario are looking for answers after many discovered they couldn’t access huge sums of client deposits. Jon Woodward has the latest.


















