ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ford government says it will spend $1.8B to connect every Ontarian with primary care within four years

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced $1.4 billion in additional funding to connect every Ontario resident with a primary care provider within four years.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.