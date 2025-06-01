ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ford government officially lifts tolls on stretch of Hwy. 407 East, saving drivers $7,200 a year

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria sits down with CP24's Phil Perkins to break down what commuters need to know


















