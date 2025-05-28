ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Florida man charged in 1998 crash that killed 2 arrested in Toronto

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Patrick Lutts Jr. appears in a Toronto court via video link on May 28, 2025. (CTV News Toronto/Pam Davies)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.