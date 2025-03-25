ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Five GTA coworkers win $60-million Lotto Max jackpot

By Cadeem Lalor

Published

The winners of the Jan. 21 Lotto Max draw. From left to right, Trang Pham, Phong Phan, Thuc Le, Zou Hsieh and Suong Tran. (Morgan Kitchen Photography/Morgan Kitchen Photography)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.