ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Family pushes for inquest into Ontario teen’s death following eight-hour wait to see doctor in ER

By Allison Hurst

Published

Finlay van der Werken is seen in these two undated photos. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.