Toronto

Oasis marks Toronto return amid sudden downpour

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher of Oasis walk onstage together during their reunion tour in Toronto, on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan


















