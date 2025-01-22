ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Dramatically going to impact our business’: Ontario company concerned about expanding to U.S. due to tariff threat

By Sean Leathong

Published

Canada sends $41 billion in food products to the U.S. annually. CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong investigates how food producers will have to adjust.


















