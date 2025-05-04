ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Dozens of road closures for the Toronto Marathon today. Here’s what you need to know

By Jermaine Wilson

Updated

Published

Annual Toronto Marathon set to kick off this Sunday May 4, 2025 (CP24 file photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.