ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Downtown Toronto intersection to close for months to replace 142-year-old watermains

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

A streetcar is shown on Jarvis street in Toronto on Saturday Sept. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives (Doug Ives/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.