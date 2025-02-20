ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Delta offering crash survivors $30K; crews begin removing plane wreckage from Pearson airport runway

By Chris Fox and Bryann Aguilar

Published

The fuselage of the Delta Airlines plane that crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport is being removed. Aviation analyst Peter Lemme weighs in.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.