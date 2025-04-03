ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Cuban man arrested after allegedly caught running across Fort Erie bridge into Canada, police say

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

An image of the individual the RCMP says attempted to enter Canada illegally in March 2025 (RCMP photos).


















