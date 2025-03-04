ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Crossing the line:’ Doug Ford urges Canadians not to boo the U.S. anthem amid trade war

By Chris Fox

Published

Fans are shown booing the American anthem during a Toronto Raptors game on Feb. 3. On the right, Premier Doug Ford is shown speaking with reporters on March 4.


















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.