ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Collision on Gardiner Expressway leaves motorcyclist in his 20s dead

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.