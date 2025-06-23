ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Collision in Etobicoke sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Etobicoke. (Jacob Estrin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.