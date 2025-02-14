ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Toronto’s third homicide of 2025

By Laura Sebben

Published

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued from Dellano Robertson-Berry, 24, of Toronto. He is wanted for the second-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Lyle Pounall.


















