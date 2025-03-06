ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Black man racially profiled by Hamilton police during 2022 traffic stop, Ontario court finds

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.