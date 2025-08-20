ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario couple forced to forgo destination wedding due to Air Canada strike

By Laura Sebben

Published

Juan and Becca Lopez were married in a small ceremony in Innisfil in June of this year. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.