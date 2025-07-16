ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Arrest made after death threat made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Peel police after making death threats against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown


















