ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ajax tenants in affordable housing units plead for heritage designation to prevent redevelopment

By Allison Hurst

Published

Some of the building’s residents are appealing to the town for heritage designation in an effort to thwart management’s plans to redevelop the building.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.