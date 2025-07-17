ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

80-year-old woman receives 9 stitches after ‘unprovoked’ dog attack in Toronto

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto Police Services are searching for a dog that attacked an 80-year-old woman in the intersection of Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street.


















