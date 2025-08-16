ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

8-year-old boy fatally struck by stray bullet inside North York home, police say

By Jermaine Wilson

Updated

Published

Toronto police investigating after a boy has died following a shooting in North York on Saturday August 16, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.