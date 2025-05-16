ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

8 Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries hit over 3 nights: TPS

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Police are pictured outside a magic mushroom dispensary near College Street and Dovercourt Road in Toronto after the business was shot at Friday May 16, 2025. (Michael Nguyen /CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.