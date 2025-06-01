ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

65-year-old man struck and killed while crossing the street in Scarborough

By Jermaine Wilson

Updated

Published

Toronto police investigating after an elderly man was struck and killed near Eglinton Avenue East and Torrance Road on Saturday May 31, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.