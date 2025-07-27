ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

6 re-vined trailers found at Caledon storage facility; Brampton man charged: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Boxes are seen inside a re-vined trailer that was found in Caledon on July 11. (PRP photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.