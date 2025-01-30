ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

5 suspects tried to rob Scarborough jewelry store by driving stolen pickup truck into it, police say

By Bryann Aguilar and Laura Sebben

Published

Police say a stolen pickup truck was driven into a jewelry store in Scarborough during an attempted robbery.


















