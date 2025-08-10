ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

29-year-old driver killed in Highway 401 crash near Dixon Road

By Jermaine Wilson

Updated

Published

A 23-year-old woman is dead and a 29-year-old man is dead after multiple fatal collisions on Highway 401 near Dixie and Hwy.410 ramp.


















