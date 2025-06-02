ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Trench collapse in Toronto leaves 2 construction workers critically injured: paramedics

By Laura Sebben

Published

Two workers have been injured after a wall reportedly collapsed at construction site in Toronto.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.